Fans Are Loving Cheetos’ Super Bowl Commercial

Mila Kunis in a Cheetos ad featuring Ashton Kutcher and reggae star Shaggy referencing his hit "It Wasn't Me" at Super Bowl LV.Cheetos

Tonight’s Super Bowl game hasn’t been the classic between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that many had hoped, and the commercials have received a mixed reactions overall. Cheetos hit a home run with their “It Wasn’t Me” ad, featuring early 2000s reggae star Shaggy.

The ad starred celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and was a play on the original video for Shaggy’s 2000 hit. In the ad, Kunis hides from her husband while eating his Cheetos around their house, to no avail given the infamous cheeto dust on her fingers and around her mouth.

Shaggy himself appears as well. The song has never really left the lexicon, but he must be thrilled with the stage for it here.

It may be a bit early to decide the best Super Bowl commercial of the night, but Cheetos has a really good argument given the reaction to this one. Here it is in full:

Folks on Twitter had a pretty strong reaction overall. Funny Super Bowl ads always play better than anything else, and the nostalgia is also a major factor here.

“It Wasn’t Me” was a No. 1 hit in the Billboard Top 100 back in 2000 when it first came out. It should be getting a ton of extra attention after tonight, and it might help that the game hasn’t been very competitive in a while, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominating.

Tom Brady and company are up 31-9 midway through the fourth quarter.

