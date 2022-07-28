Chiefs Are Reportedly Signing 2-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have added a former Pro Bowler to their defense during training camp's opening week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Kansas City signed pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Schefter said Dunlap visited the team Wednesday night. It didn't take long for the two sides to reach an agreement.

Kansas City struggled to pressure the quarterback last season, picking up the NFL's fourth-fewest sacks (31). Dunlap procured 8.5 sacks for the Seattle Seahawks last season despite playing just 38 percent of the defense's snaps.

The former Cincinnati Bengals star also offers Kansas City durability. Dunlap has played all but three regular-season games since the start of 2013. He went six straight seasons without missing a game and started every contest from 2014 to 2018.

Dunlap joins a defensive line led by Chris Jones, Frank Clark, and first-round pick George Karlaftis. He's never participated in a playoff win in six tries, but that could change in Kansas City.