Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Night

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

It's safe to say the NFL World isn't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

There have been some very questionable calls in the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday evening.

Many are now calling for a change in officiating.

"I’m increasingly convinced NFL referees don’t know rules of football," one fan wrote.

"Kansas City is buying referees unbelievable bad," one fan added.

ESPN's Mina Kimes is even perturbed.

"Was the determination that his arm was pulled back by the defenders and not of his own volition? Cause otherwise...I'm kinda confused," she wrote.

NFL fans agree.

"Right?? Awful call, no?" one fan added.

"Me too, I thought you lose forward progress when you pull the ball back," one fan added.

"That’s the question I had. Seems like you can’t give forward progress if the runner voluntarily moves the ball back," another fan wrote.

Hopefully the fourth quarter is controversy-free.

The Chiefs and the Bengals are playing on CBS.