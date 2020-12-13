The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Chiefs’ Comeback Against The Dolphins Is Terrifying

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: Jerome Baker #55 of the Miami Dolphins sacks Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs had a pretty brutal start to their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and took the longest sack of the season (30 yards!) in the first quarter. Miami got off to an early lead against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Since then, it’s been all Kansas City.

The Chiefs are clearly the NFL’s best team. They’re proving today why they might be the most-terrifying team in sports to face when they’re rolling.

Miami just has no chance against Kansas City right now. The Dolphins are a good, playoff-caliber team. But the Chiefs have turned it on and there’s no turning back.

The Chiefs have scored 28 unanswered points and now lead the Dolphins, 28-10.

ESPN analyst Jeff Darlington summed things up.

“So basically, these days, mediocrity from the Chiefs needs to be met with perfection from the opponent. Otherwise… ball game,” he wrote.

He’s not wrong.

The Chiefs’ offense is simply unfair. If Kansas City isn’t making mistakes on that side of the ball, good luck stopping them.

The Chiefs are looking to improve to 12-1 on the season with a win on Sunday. The Dolphins, barring a comeback, will drop to 8-5 with a loss.

The game is on CBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.