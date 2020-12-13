The Chiefs’ Comeback Against The Dolphins Is Terrifying

The Kansas City Chiefs had a pretty brutal start to their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and took the longest sack of the season (30 yards!) in the first quarter. Miami got off to an early lead against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Since then, it’s been all Kansas City.

The Chiefs are clearly the NFL’s best team. They’re proving today why they might be the most-terrifying team in sports to face when they’re rolling.

Miami just has no chance against Kansas City right now. The Dolphins are a good, playoff-caliber team. But the Chiefs have turned it on and there’s no turning back.

The Chiefs have scored 28 unanswered points and now lead the Dolphins, 28-10.

Dolphins fans after the Chiefs scored 28 unanswered: pic.twitter.com/ysG4FUdSQQ — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2020

ESPN analyst Jeff Darlington summed things up.

“So basically, these days, mediocrity from the Chiefs needs to be met with perfection from the opponent. Otherwise… ball game,” he wrote.

He’s not wrong.

The Chiefs’ offense is simply unfair. If Kansas City isn’t making mistakes on that side of the ball, good luck stopping them.

Tyreek Hill reached 21.91 MPH on this 44-yard deep TD from Patrick Mahomes, the 4th-fastest speed reached by a ball carrier this season and Hill's fastest this season. ➤ Mahomes-Hill: 16th deep TD since 2018, 3 more than any other QB-WR duo#KCvsMIA | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/NFHqGYm7y7 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 13, 2020

The Chiefs are looking to improve to 12-1 on the season with a win on Sunday. The Dolphins, barring a comeback, will drop to 8-5 with a loss.

The game is on CBS.