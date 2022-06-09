Chiefs Fan Favorite Retiring: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement on Wednesday.

"I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything KC. Been a crazy journey!” Dieter wrote on Twitter.

The Bowling Green and Alabama alum never made a tremendous impact on Sundays, tallying just three receptions (including one in the playoffs) throughout his NFL career. He only played 10 regular-season games, the last to end the 2020 season.

However, Dieter was a constant on Kansas City's practice squad ever since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He became popular among Chiefs fans, who bid him farewell.

Former teammates Tyreek Hill and Jeff Allen also sent well wishes to Dieter.

Kansas City waived Dieter in May, leading the 29-year-old to consider his next chapter. He previously told KHSB's Tod Palmer that he might stay in Kansas City even if he decided to hang up his cleats.

“I’ve grown some great roots in Kansas City and have a lot of connections here, so I think I have a bright future if football’s not the call."