Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick.

According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection.

Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.

"Baker played 8 games for KC last season after starting 15 games in 2019 as a rookie with NYG," Dov Kleiman wrote.

It will be interesting to see where Baker ends up heading into the regular season.

There's clearly talent there.