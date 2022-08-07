Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick.
According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection.
Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
"Baker played 8 games for KC last season after starting 15 games in 2019 as a rookie with NYG," Dov Kleiman wrote.
It will be interesting to see where Baker ends up heading into the regular season.
There's clearly talent there.