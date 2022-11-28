Chiefs Have Signed Former Star SEC Wide Receiver

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Along with adding Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed another familiar name.

Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus on NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kansas City signed wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the practice squad. Though the transaction wire listed the moves, the team hasn't confirmed signing Edwards or Gordon yet.

The Las Vegas Raiders made Edwards the No. 81 pick out of South Carolina, but he only lasted two seasons with the team. They traded him and a seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round selection in May.

Edwards hardly saw any work in Atlanta. The 6'3" wideout caught three of five targets for 15 yards in seven games before getting cut last week. He played 30 snaps in his final five games after logging 35 in Week 1.

Kansas City lost Mecole Hardman to an abdominal injury, and the recently acquired Kadarius Toney missed Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury. Travis Kelce has led the team in receiving yards in each of the last four games.

Edwards represents another receiving dart throw for a team that continues to dominate the AFC West at 9-2. The Chiefs begin a three-game road trip this Sunday in an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals.