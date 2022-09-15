Chiefs Make Decision On Kicker For Thursday's Game

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially picked their Week 2 replacement for Harrison Butker.

A day after ruling out their starting kicker, who injured his ankle in Sunday's season-opening victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City signed Matt Ammendola to its active roster.

The Chiefs added Ammendola to their practice squad Monday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, he emerged victorious from a "six-man kicker derby" including Cameron Dicker, Elliott Fry, Chase McLaughlin, Cody Parkey, and Tristan Vizcaino.

Butker got carted off the field in Week 1, but he later returned to make a 54-yard field goal. However, he was clearly not at full strength, as the 27-year-old took a modified step into the kick to avoid placing pressure on his left foot.

Kansas City likely wouldn't ask Ammendola to attempt such a long-distance field goal. While he was 11-for-11 on kicks within 40 yards for the New York Jets last season, he missed six of his eight longer attempts, including all three from 50 yards or more.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. will look to make Ammendola's job easy Thursday night. Kansas City scored six touchdowns in a 44-21 rout over the Cardinals, and field goals might not be enough to win a potential shootout against the Los Angeles Chargers anyway.

The highly anticipated AFC West matchup kicks off (perhaps by Ammendola) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.