Chiefs Are Reportedly Meeting With 2-Time Pro Bowler

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs could usher in the start of training camp by adding a veteran pass-rusher.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap will visit the team on Wednesday night.

Dunlap, who earned consecutive Pro Bowl nods in 2015 and 2016, recorded 8.5 sacks for the Seattle Seahawks last season. Chris Jones (nine) was the only Kansas City player with five or more sacks in 2021.

The former second-round pick didn't miss a single game for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2013 to 2018. Although Dunlap played all 17 games last year, he made just two starts and saw the field on a career-low 38 percent of the defense's snaps.

Dunlap may now be more limited, but the 33-year-old can still rush the quarterback. That could certainly come in handy for a team playing six games against Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr while also facing the Buccaneers and Bills in October.

Kansas City addressed the need earlier in the offseason by drafting defensive end George Karlaftis with the No. 30 pick. Yet some extra depth wouldn't hurt.