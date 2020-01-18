Chiefs Offensive Lineman Fined For Incredible TD Celebration

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Houston Texans in last Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff Game. But it was Chiefs OL Eric Fisher’s touchdown celebration that stole the show.

The 6-foot-7, 306-pound offensive tackle celebrated a Kansas City touchdown by heading to fans in the front row and grabbing two beers.

It’s one of the best celebrations in recent years. But Fisher is paying up for it.

The NFL has fined the Chiefs offensive lineman $14,037 for the celebration, according NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

Fisher’s touchdown celebration can be seen in the video below.

The NFL fined #Chiefs OL Eric Fisher $14,037 for this, according to @TomPelisseropic.twitter.com/vI3rNKWAEC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 18, 2020

Was the celebration worth it? Probably.

This is one of the better touchdown celebrations in recent years. And Eric Fisher’s Chiefs are advancing to the AFC Championship.

Kansas City is set to face the red-hot Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Derrick Henry has been a one-man wrecking crew, putting up historic numbers in the Titans’ playoff contests against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

But Tennessee will have to try and keep pace with the Chiefs’ explosive offense. If Kansas City can find success on the offensive end, the Titans will be in trouble.

Sunday’s AFC Championship Game winner will advance to the Super Bowl to face either Green Bay or San Francisco.

Chiefs-Titans kicks off at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.