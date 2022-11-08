Chiefs Owner Breaks Silence On Andy Reid Son Ruling

DAVIE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Linebackers coach Britt Reid looks on during the Kansas City Chiefs practice prior to Super Bowl LIV at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on January 30, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs CEO and part owner Clark Hunt addressed the sentencing of former assistant coach Britt Reid.

Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison for a drunk-driving crash that severely injured a young girl. Via KSHB's Dre Bradley, Hunt expressed condolences to Ariel Young and her family during Monday's video conference.

"Our heart and thoughts continue to be with Ariel Young and her family and everybody who was impacted by the accident that evening," Hunt said.

Reid said in a court hearing that he was driving home from Arrowhead Stadium on the night of the crash. While Hunt said he couldn't go into further detail before the case closes, he told reporters the organization conducted an internal investigation that determined that employees didn't consume alcohol at a public gathering at the stadium or team practice facility.

NFL rules prohibit alcohol consumption at team facilities.

Britt Reid pleaded guilty to one felony count of driving while intoxicated in September. Police said he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113%, well over the 0.08 legal limit, two hours after striking new cars on February 4, 2021. Prosecutors said he was driving around 84 mph.

Young, who was five years old at the time of the crash, suffered traumatic brain injuries. Her family opposed Reid's request for probation.

The Chiefs worked out a plan to cover Young's medical expenses.