Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media.

Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo.

"Thinking warm thoughts…and hoping for a Chiefs WIN!❤️‍🔥 Who’s ready for game day?!🏈," she wrote.

Hunt has gone viral throughout the 2022-23 season.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are set to take on the Bills or the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. E.T. between Buffalo and Cincinnati on Sunday.