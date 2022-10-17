Chiefs Release Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Kansas City activated Bootle from the practice squad last week to replace injured defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on the active roster. He played one snap on defense and seven on special teams during Week 6's 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Bootle recorded two special-teams tackles in Weeks 2 and 3 for Kansas City. During three games last season, he gave up five completions on as many targets for 34 yards.

The 5-foot-10 defensive back previously tallied 110 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception in four seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Having already shuttled back and forth from Kansas City's practice squad, Bootle could return there if he clears waivers.

Kansas City dropped to 4-2 after falling to Buffalo on Sunday. The AFC West leaders will look to bounce back during a Week 7 road clash with the San Francisco 49ers.