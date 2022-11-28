Chiefs Reportedly Signing 2-Time Pro Bowl Running Back

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are turning to a struggling veteran for a potential late-season boost.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kansas City signed Melvin Gordon to its practice squad. The two-time Pro Bowler is expected to eventually join the active roster.

Gordon has spent his entire career in the AFC West, playing five seasons with the Chargers before joining the Denver Broncos in 2020. He's scored 69 touchdowns since getting held out of the end zone throughout his 2015 rookie campaign.

After scoring 10 times in consecutive seasons, Gordon looked poised to handle a larger workload than expected when Javonte Williams tore his ACL in early October. However, the Broncos instead cut Gordon after he fumbled five times in 10 games.

Gordon hasn't averaged more than 3.9 yards per carry in a game since Week 2 and gained a first down on just 15 of his 90 carries. Kansas City will nevertheless take a low-risk gamble on the 29-year-old a week after placing Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Rookie seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco has recently dominated the backfield work with 53 carries in the last three games, including 22 for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.