Chiefs Reportedly Signing A New Kicker

The Kansas City Chiefs have added a new kicker in case Harrison Butker can't play Thursday night.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kansas City signed Matt Ammendola to the practice squad as Butker deals with a left ankle injury suffered in Sunday's season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Pelissero said Ammendola "won a six-man kicker derby" on Monday. The team also looked at Cameron Dicker, Elliott Fry, Chase McLaughlin, Cody Parkey, and Tristan Vizcaino.

Although Butker got carted off the field Sunday, he returned to drain a 54-yard field goal on a modified one-step windup. However, that doesn't mean he'll be cleared to play in Week 2.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee that it "sounded like [Butker] did not feel very good at all."

Before Butker's return, safety Justin Reid served as the emergency kicker. He boomed a touchback on a kickoff and converted an extra point, but Kansas City would still prefer a full-time option.

Ammendola went 13-of-19 on field-goal tries in 11 games with the New York Jets last season. While he struggled on long-distance tries, missing all three opportunities of 50 yards or more, he was perfect on 11 attempts from within 40 yards.

The Chiefs now have a contingency plan if Butker isn't ready for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.