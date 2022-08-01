Chiefs Reveal Preference For Arrowhead Stadium: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 15: Spencer Ware #39 of the Kansas City Chiefs ran the football during the third quarter in the snow against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Few NFL stadiums, if any, pose a better home-field advantage than Arrowhead Stadium.

The home of the Kansas City Chiefs is getting old, though, so there's been talk of a new stadium for the AFC West franchise.

However, the Chiefs have made it clear that their preference is a renovation, not a new stadium.

“That process is ongoing,” Hunt said. “We’re very hopeful that we’ll be able to renovate Arrowhead when the time comes, but we’re probably a year-plus away from being able to make that determination. It’s not a very simple answer when you’re trying to make a decision whether a building can go another 25 or 30 years, starting eight years from now. We’re being very methodical about it. We want to get to the right answer because it’s very important.”

The process is ongoing, but hopefully the Chiefs will remain at Arrowhead.

“That would be our No. 1 priority,” he said. “We’re going to evaluate all our options, obviously. We’ve got to figure out what’s best for the franchise, what’s best for the fan base. But it starts with evaluating Arrowhead and that’s where we are right now.”

Chiefs fans appreciate the news.

"Good, Arrowhead is iconic, also I didn't need the Legends area in KC to have more traffic," one fan wrote.

"As long as they keep it the loudest stadium in the NFL!" another fan added.

"He can do whatever he wants as long as he pays for it," one fan joked.

The Chiefs are coming off an AFC Championship Game loss. They'll attempt to rebound this fall.