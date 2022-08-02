Chiefs Rookie Injured At Practice: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have high hopes for Skyy Moore. They'll hope the rookie receiver is OK after limping off the field Monday.

Per Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News, the second-round pick left practice with an apparent leg injury. Moore came up awkwardly after minor contact during a drill in training camp.

After seeing the footage, fans crossed their fingers for the best.

Others are already optimistic that Moore didn't suffer a serious injury.

It'd be best to await official word from the team before panicking or assuming he's OK.

Patrick Mahomes will need someone to step up after Kansas City traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Moore is a top candidate to assume some of Hill's vacated targets alongside Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Any missed time could hurt the neophyte's chances of earning a significant role early in the season, but football players are bound to get banged up.

For now, Kansas City fans will hold their breath and hope for good news.