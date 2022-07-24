Chiefs Rookie Was Carted To Locker Room During Practice

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Stay hydrated out there, everyone.

With record temperatures hitting the United States this summer, staying hydrated is extra important, especially for NFL players practicing in the heat.

This week, a Kansas City Chiefs rookie was reportedly carted to the locker room due to overheating.

Leo Chenal, a rookie linebacker, was reportedly carted to the locker room during practice.

“The heat got to him a little bit today, so we got him out of there,” Reid said, per reporters.

The Chiefs are taking precautions moving forward.

“We just keep an eye on them, and they have to stay hydrated,” Reid said. “We’ll just keep slowing it down for them.”