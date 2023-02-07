Chiefs Star Chris Jones Reveals His Favorite Quarterback To Sack

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Chris Jones will try to spoil Jalen Hurts' first Super Bowl appearance when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

While the All-Pro defensive tackle would love to sack Hurts in Glendale, it may not feel as sweet to him as taking down Joe Burrow.

Per Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports, Jones called Burrow his favorite quarterback to sack. He answered the inquiry "without hesitation."

Perhaps recency bias fueled his response. Jones sacked Burrow twice during Kansas City's AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Those sacks were probably sweeter considering Kansas City's previous struggles against Cincinnati. Burrow led the Bengals to three straight victories over the Chiefs, including in last year's AFC Championship Game.

Jones didn't record a sack in the last two defeats before exploiting a Bengals offensive line depleted by injuries on Jan. 29.

The star defensive tackle recorded 15.5 of his 65 career sacks during the 2022 season. Per Pro Football Focus, Jones joined J.J. Watt as the only interior lineman with two 15-sack seasons.

He'll face a tough challenge when opposing a stout Eagles offensive line featuring All-Pro center Jason Kelce. The Super Bowl starts Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.