Chiefs Wide Receiver Limited At Practice On Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs listed four players on Thursday's injury report, but only one wasn't a full practice participant.

Mecole Hardman remained limited with a pelvic injury that's sidelined him since Week 9. His status is uncertain for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Jerick McKinnon (ankle), and Willie Gay (toe) all practiced without restrictions Thursday.

Hardman caught 25 of 34 targets for 297 yards through eight games. He scored five of his six touchdowns (four receiving, two rushing) in his last three games before getting hurt in a 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Hardman is improving and is in "a good place." He didn't have a specific update on the 24-year-old's status Thursday.

"I’m just going to take it day-by-day," Reid said, per team reporter Matt McMullen. "He’s busting his tail … We’ll just see how it rolls."

Hardman would add a dynamic speed element to a Kansas City offense that leaned heavily on Travis Kelce in last Saturday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The star tight end collected more catches (14) and receiving yards (98) than every Kansas City wideout combined (nine catches, 83 yards).

The Chiefs play the Bengals this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.