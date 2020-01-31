Chris Berman Reveals His Score Prediction For Super Bowl LIV

The Super Bowl sits just a few days away. As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs put the finishing touches on their playbooks, fans across the country can’t wait for the game to kick off.

In the build-up before the game analysts around the sports world are giving their predictions for who will win.

The game opened as a pick ’em, but the Chiefs have emerged as a slight favorite over the past few weeks. Kansas City currently sits as a 1.5-point favorite over Kyle Shanahan and company.

Legendary broadcaster Chris Berman took some time to break down the game and give his score prediction. He thinks the Chiefs being favored is the right call.

Here’s his prediction:

“With what the Chiefs are capable of doing on offense, I think it’s safe to say this won’t be a 3-3 game entering the fourth quarter like last year’s Super Bowl. I think Kansas City wins 35-32.”

Berman has been on the Chiefs bandwagon all season long, suggesting Kansas City would make the Super Bowl back in early September.

Most analysts are predicting a higher-scoring contest than last year’s 13-3 game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Fans can only hope.