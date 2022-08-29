Chris Berman Surprises Bill Belichick: NFL World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Sighting of ESPN's Chris Berman before "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

You don't see Patriots head coach Bill Belichick smiling at press conferences very often, but that's what happened on Monday afternoon.

Chris Berman is to thank for that.

The legendary football announcer surprised the Patriots head coach at his Monday afternoon press conference.

Belichick was so happy to see Boomer, that he had the longtime ESPN host ask the first question.

Berman has taken a step back from his full-time ESPN duties in recent years, but he remains a part of the network, and is clearly still in love with football.

It was pretty cool to see him at Belichick's press conference on Monday.

Not only was Belichick smiling when Berman arrived, but he started clapping, too.

Belichick only does that for true football guys, believe that.