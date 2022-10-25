Chris Broussard Has Controversial Pick For NFL's Best Quarterback Ever

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Chris Broussard speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By the end of his career, Patrick Mahomes could go down as an all-time great.

Chris Broussard doesn't want to wait to give Mahomes his flowers. During Monday's First Things First, the FS1 analyst called the 27-year-old "the best quarterback we've ever seen."

However, he acknowledged that Mahomes will need to pile up more accolades before truly earning the G.O.A.T. label.

"Now he's going to have to keep winning," Broussard said. "We know he will not get rated as that if he doesn't win more championships, but he is the best we've ever seen, period."

Mahomes will belong in the conversation if he sustains his early success. His career 106.2 quarterback rating and 8.7 adjusted yards per pass attempt are the best marks in NFL history.

He's already taken the Kansas City Chiefs to four AFC Championship Games and two Super Bowls in four seasons as a starter. His 50 passing touchdowns in 2018 ties Tom Brady for the second-most in a season behind Peyton Manning's 55 in 2013.

By most measures, Mahomes is better than Brady on a per-game basis. Yet Brady has a far more extensive track record buoyed by seven Super Bowl titles.

Playing in a pas-heavy league with a 17-game regular season will give Mahomes a chance to re-write the record books if he plays long enough. But it won't be easy considering Brady is still going at 45.

Mahomes is at least off to another spectacular start this season, accruing 2,159 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in seven games. He's poised to factor into another MVP race while taking Kansas City back to the playoffs.

Kansas City has a Week 8 bye, but a national audience will get to watch Mahomes next weekend when he faces the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.