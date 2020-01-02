Pete Carroll Issues Injury Update For RB Chris Carson

Chris Carson was extremely productive for the Seattle Seahawks this season, posting a career high 1,230 rushing yards through 15 weeks. Unfortunately, he won’t be available to help the team through the playoffs.

Carson went down with a hip injury in Week 16. It coincided with injuries to his backups, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise, both of whom are also out for the season.

The Seahawks signed Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin to replace the three injured backs. Seattle is the No. 5 seed in the NFC, and will face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road this Sunday afternoon to open the playoffs.

Luckily, it doesn’t sound like the injury to Carson will have a long-term impact.

Pete Carroll gave an update on his star back during a recent radio interview. He said that the hip doesn’t require surgery, which is obviously a great sign.

From ProFootballTalk:

“As a matter of fact, I saw Chris yesterday and he was in very good spirits because of that,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “It’s still quite an and extensive recovery, but he has no surgery and he doesn’t have to undergo any of those issues. He was really thrilled about that. The recovery will be as quickly as possible. He was really of good attitude about it and all that. He’s a great worker. We don’t have any problem expecting him to come back.”

The former Oklahoma State back made his NFL debut for the Seahawks in 2017, before breaking out during the 2018 season. That year, he ran for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games.

Hopefully we see Chris Carson back on the field at 100-percent next fall.

