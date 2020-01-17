Injury Update For Kansas City Chiefs Star Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs has a weird week of practice ahead of last weekend’s huge comeback win over the Houston Texans. A pair of star players—tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones—were both injured during the week.

Kelce would up being okay, as anyone who saw last week’s game could tell you. He wound up with a monster 10 catch, 134 yard, three touchdown game in the 51-31 win.

Jones, however, missed the game completely. He tweaked his calf during the team’s practice last Thursday, and missed the Texans game.

The Chiefs haven’t been outwardly optimistic about his chances to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. On Thursday, Andy Reid wasn’t sure if he’s get a practice in at all this week. Via Arrowhead Pride:

“We’ll see. Every situation is a little bit different. I’ll just see how it goes and see where he’s at. Try not to put him into a position where he gets hurt or hurts the team. You have to take care of both.”

This morning on Good Morning Football, Ian Rapoport gave the latest on the situation with Chris Jones:

“Such an important player in the middle of their defense. Nine sacks this year, a Pro Bowl disruptor, he has not practiced yet. While Andy Reid said he is improving, if he doesn’t get out there on the field today, it does not bode well for him being out there on Sunday.”

Well good news on that front for Kansas City: Jones is giving it a go today.

Chris Jones is working Friday. pic.twitter.com/SSh9BfpUkj — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 17, 2020

Chris Jones is an incredibly important player for K.C.’s defense, making his first Pro Bowl this year. He had nine sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 13 games during the regular season. Last year he was a second team All-Pro player, posting a career high 15.5 sacks.

Going up against the Tennessee Titans’ impressive rushing attack, led by bruising superstar back Derrick Henry, having Jones active would be a big boost.