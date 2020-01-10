Andy Reid Offers Injury Update For DL Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for their big AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans. But a mishap in practice this week could leave the Chiefs without leading pass rusher Chris Jones.

According to Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel, Jones “tweaked his calf” on Thursday’s practice and was held out on Friday. Per the report, head coach Andy Reid was vague about his potential availability against Houston.

Jones led the Chiefs with nine sacks in 2019. For his efforts, Jones was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Last year, Jones had a career-high 15.5 sacks – third in the NFL that season.

Chris Jones “tweaked his calf” at practice yesterday and was held out of practice today. Coach Reid said “we’ll see” about his availability for Sunday vs. Texans. Kelce was limited. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 10, 2020

Chris Jones isn’t the only key Chiefs player who has some injury concerns heading into the game. Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was limited in practice too.

The Kansas City Chiefs earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs thanks to a 12-4 record and another year as one of the best teams on both sides of the ball.

Super Bowl LIV would mark the 50th anniversary of their first and only Super Bowl win, and the Chiefs would love to mark the occasion with a win. Getting there will be a lot more difficult without their leading pass rusher, or their ace tight end though.

The Chiefs and Texans kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET from Kansas City on Sunday.

