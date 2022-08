BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - FEBRUARY 16: Analyst Chris Mortensen watches action prior to an Alliance of American Football game between the Birmingham Iron and the Salt Lake Stallions at Legion Field on February 16, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/AAF/Getty Images)

Chris Mortensen isn't going anywhere.

The longtime ESPN NFL insider is sticking around at the network, as he's landed a new contract with the Worldwide Leader.

NFL fans are excited.

His colleagues are excited, too.

"Congrats, @mortreport! It’s an honor to work alongside and learn from you," Matt Miller wrote.

"Yessir My Guy!!!!! Mort Mort Mort," Marcus Spears wrote.

"Legend reporter and human being!" Todd McShay added.

Congrats, Mort!