Chris Russo's Top QB-TE Duo List Is Going Viral

On this Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo unveiled his list of the best quarterback-tight end duos of all time. It's safe to say his top five will spark a bunch of debates on social media.

Russo placed Dan Fouts and Kellen Winslow in the No. 1 spot. They had an excellent run together on the Chargers.

The No. 2 spot on this list belongs to Johnny Unitas and John Mackey. It's hard to argue against them being in the top five because they revolutionized their respective positions.

Where things really get out of hand is the fact that Russo has Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski ranked fifth. How does a duo that features the most accomplished quarterback of all time and the most dominant tight end ever rank below four other duos?

To make matters worse, Russo ranked Ken Stabler and Dave Casper, as well as Bart Starr and Ron Kramer, over Brady and Gronkowski.

Russo loves the history of the game, no one can deny that. But lists like this just seem utterly outrageous.

Tony Romo and Jason Witten, Matt Ryan and Tony Gonzalez, and Phillip Rivers and Antonio Gates were all duos that deserve recognition.

Are you a fan of Russo's latest quarterback-tight end rankings?