Chris Simms’ Top 10 QBs Of All-Time List Getting Roasted

Chris Simms on set with ProFootballTalk commenters.ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 26: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Pro Football Talk Radio's Mike Florio and Chris Simms during the 2018 NFL Annual Meetings at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, Great Lakes on March 26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by B51/Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Drew Brees took a major spot in the record books on Monday night, breaking Peyton Manning’s career touchdown pass record. Brees hooked up with Josh Hill early in the second half for his 540th career score.

It sets up an incredible race with Tom Brady down the stretch this season, and into the 2020-21 season, if both players continue their future Hall of Fame careers. Brady is just two touchdowns behind Brees at 538, with two games to go for both players.

Last night’s record performance launched plenty of debate over the Saints’ star’s place among the all-time great quarterbacks. It is impossible to leave Brees off of the short-list, but his position in a top five or top 10 is up for debate.

Most seem to have him relatively high. Not NBC Sports’ Chris Simms though.

Simms and ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio published their top 10 all-time quarterback rankings today. Obviously both are up for debate, but Florio’s is a bit more standard.

  1. Tom Brady
  2. Joe Montana
  3. John Elway
  4. Peyton Manning
  5. Drew Brees
  6. Aaron Rodgers
  7. Brett Favre
  8. Dan Marino
  9. Johnny Unitas
  10. Otto Graham

Clearly, Florio values championships and winning highly, which is one of the top factors that most look to. It is hard to parse where Simms was going with his list, which definitely doesn’t prioritize championships at the top, but then slots in guys like Terry Bradshaw ahead of Brees.

  1. Aaron Rodgers
  2. John Elway
  3. Tom Brady
  4. Peyton Manning
  5. Brett Favre
  6. Dan Marino
  7. Joe Montana
  8. Terry Bradshaw
  9. Roger Staubach
  10. Drew Brees

Responses to the lists have not been kind to Simms:

Chris Simms tried to defend himself to Saints fans a bit.

That hasn’t stopped the angry tweets coming his way, especially just a day after they celebrated their all-time great.

In defense of both guys, rankings quarterbacks across eras is extremely difficult. There is definitely no 100-percent correct answer.

