Chris Simms’ Top 10 QBs Of All-Time List Getting Roasted

Drew Brees took a major spot in the record books on Monday night, breaking Peyton Manning’s career touchdown pass record. Brees hooked up with Josh Hill early in the second half for his 540th career score.

It sets up an incredible race with Tom Brady down the stretch this season, and into the 2020-21 season, if both players continue their future Hall of Fame careers. Brady is just two touchdowns behind Brees at 538, with two games to go for both players.

Last night’s record performance launched plenty of debate over the Saints’ star’s place among the all-time great quarterbacks. It is impossible to leave Brees off of the short-list, but his position in a top five or top 10 is up for debate.

Most seem to have him relatively high. Not NBC Sports’ Chris Simms though.

Simms and ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio published their top 10 all-time quarterback rankings today. Obviously both are up for debate, but Florio’s is a bit more standard.

Tom Brady Joe Montana John Elway Peyton Manning Drew Brees Aaron Rodgers Brett Favre Dan Marino Johnny Unitas Otto Graham

Clearly, Florio values championships and winning highly, which is one of the top factors that most look to. It is hard to parse where Simms was going with his list, which definitely doesn’t prioritize championships at the top, but then slots in guys like Terry Bradshaw ahead of Brees.

Aaron Rodgers John Elway Tom Brady Peyton Manning Brett Favre Dan Marino Joe Montana Terry Bradshaw Roger Staubach Drew Brees

Responses to the lists have not been kind to Simms:

Does Simms even watch football? He's probably only seen Rodgers play, so he thinks he's the best… Haha you're a joke Simms… If you're going to make your list that much of a farce, at least put your dad at #1… — Gareth Crosby (@GarethCrosby81) December 17, 2019

@CSimmsQB how much did you smoke before making this list? I would love to hear your reasoning….were you somehow thinking regular season only? If you're grading based on talent over results where do you rank Jerry Rice at WR? As a former NFL QB I'm super confused by your picks — G V (@gv49ers) December 17, 2019

It seems Chris Simms knows about as much about football off the field as he knew on the field which wasn’t very much. Anybody who has Brett Favre over Joe Montana should never be allowed to make a football opinion for the rest of his life. — Trending right now (@Phillies_49ers) December 17, 2019

@CSimmsQB Chris. I usually agree with you on most things but on this…as we say over here, “you’re doing my head in”. Even as a Dolphins fan, Brady has to be number 1. Elway was not better than Marino, either. He may have been on better teams but as a QB and pure passer, nah! — Jerry Tremellen 🚴‍♀️🏔 (@JerryTremellen) December 17, 2019

Chris Simms tried to defend himself to Saints fans a bit.

Remember: if I’m calling you the Top 10 all-time in anything you are effing awesome and it’s not a knock. That’s for you #Saints fans 😜 pic.twitter.com/GBdHRiv1w8 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) December 17, 2019

That hasn’t stopped the angry tweets coming his way, especially just a day after they celebrated their all-time great.

In defense of both guys, rankings quarterbacks across eras is extremely difficult. There is definitely no 100-percent correct answer.

