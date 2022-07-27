Christian McCaffrey Had Scary Moment At Practice Today

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The last thing the Carolina Panthers need is another injury to Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey, arguably the league's best running back, has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. The All-Pro tailback reportedly had a scary moment at practice on Wednesday.

"Christian McCaffrey just made a grab near the sideline and collided with a team photographer stationed about 10 feet off the sideline. CMC is fine but appeared a little annoyed. Immediately coaches yelled “get off the sideline!'" Steve Reed tweeted.

Yikes.

Hopefully the photo turned out OK...

The Panthers need McCaffrey to stay healthy throughout the 2022 season.