Christian McCaffrey Is Set To Play: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Welcome back, Christian McCaffrey.

The Carolina Panthers star running back missed multiple days of practice with an injury this week. However, McCaffrey is reportedly set to make his return to the field just in time for game day.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that McCaffrey will play on Sunday.

"Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a thigh injury, is likely to play vs. the Cardinals, per source. McCaffrey missed two practices last week, a sign he might not be at full strength," he reports.

NFL fans are excited.

"I mean does he have to practice at this point? Not like Baker is throwing to him anyways," one fan joked.

"Everyone is gonna start McCaffrey in fantasy and he’s gonna aggravate his thigh on the 11th play from scrimmage," one fan added.

"Last time he was healthy was at stanford," one fan added.

The Panthers, 1-2 on the season, are set to host the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.