Christian McCaffrey Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Clear

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is set to get underway this weekend.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to play his old team in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Ahead of the Week 1 matchup, Panthers star Christian McCaffrey shared his thoughts on the team's new quarterback.

McCaffrey admitted that he loves Mayfield's mindset and looks forward to being ready for him whenever he needs.

Week 1's game should be a fun one.

Kickoff between the Browns and the Panthers is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.