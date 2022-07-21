Ciara's Outfit Goes Viral At ESPYS: NFL World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Ciara attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) Gotham/Getty Images

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, took to the stage at The ESPYS on Wednesday night.

The Denver Broncos quarterback and his superstar wife were on stage to present the Pat Tillman award.

Both Wilson and Ciara were dressed up, though unsurprisingly, it was Ciara's outfit that went viral.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Ciara, who posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue earlier this year, is trending on social media for her look.

Both Wilson and Ciara made waves during their entrance on the red carpet earlier on Wednesday night.

It's been a big offseason for Wilson and Ciara. The quarterback was traded from Seattle to Denver, while the superstar singer posed for the SI Swimsuit issue.

Wilson has made it a family affair this offseason.

The ESPYS is airing on ABC.