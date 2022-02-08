Civil Rights Leaders Call For Major NFL Rules Change

On Monday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell met with several civil rights leaders to discuss the current state of the league. This meeting was called after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the league.

During the meeting, it became evident that there are legit issues with the Rooney Rule. Most of the civil rights leaders in attendance for this meeting made it clear that changes to the NFL’s rules have to be made.

National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial stated his case as to why the Rooney Rule isn’t helping when it comes to the league’s hiring practices.

“However well-intentioned, the effect of the Rooney Rule has been for team decision-makers to regard interviews with candidates of color as an extraneous step, rather than an integral part of the hiring process,” Morial said, via ProFootballTalk. “The gravity of the situation is long past the crisis point.”

National Action Network Founder and President Rev. Al Sharpton, meanwhile, said NFL owners use the Rooney Rule as a disguise to make it seem like they want to interview diverse candidates.

“The Rooney Rule has been proven to be something the owners used to deceptively appear to be seeking real diversity,” Sharpton said. “We must have firm targets and timetables.”

The NFL issued a statement on this meeting, but it didn’t say much about the steps that will be taken to correct this problem.

“The leaders said they welcomed Goodell’s previous announcement of an independent review of the NFL’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies and initiatives,” the league said.

Only time will tell if the NFL can find the right solution.