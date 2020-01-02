Cleveland Browns Announce Thursday Head Coach Interview

The Cleveland Browns are no stranger to dysfunction, but this past season featured a special brand of it. If the Browns want to get on some solid footing, they could do worse than hiring longtime Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy was let go following the 2018 season, a 4-7-1 campaign. He missed the playoffs two years in a row for the first time in his Packers tenure, and just the fourth time overall.

In 13 seasons, he was 122-75-2, coaching Brett Favre and then Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. In 2010, he led the team to a championship, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

This morning, the Browns confirmed that Mike McCarthy will be the first coach to interview for the job, taking place later today.

The Browns on Thursday are interviewing former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy for the team’s head coach opening. McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and made regular trips to the postseason during his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, is the first candidate to interview.

McCarthy may not be the most interesting candidate, but he is very competent, and that may not be the worst thing for the Browns to value right now, as they work through the issues that have plagued the franchise for years now.

Earlier today, reports emerged that the Cleveland Browns have “strong interest” in former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. That would certainly be the splashier move, with bigger boom-or-bust potential in all likelihood.

