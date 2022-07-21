NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: Josh Rosen #3 of the Miami Dolphins during an NFL preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Josh Rosen has found a new home.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2018 first-round pick has signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Quickly replaced by Kyler Murray after a poor rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals, Rosen has since struggled to find any footing for the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.

The 25-year-old will get another opportunity on a one-year deal.

Some fans are rooting for Rosen to turn his career around. Although he's posted a mediocre 61.1 passer rating, the former UCLA star has yet to receive a long-term opportunity in one place.

Other onlookers, however, don't see why Cleveland would want a quarterback who hasn't started an NFL game since 2019.

Don't expect him to receive meaningful reps for the Browns. Rosen will likely compete to back up Jacoby Brissett if Deshaun Watson gets suspended to start the season.

Rosen is a low-risk acquisition, but there might not be much untapped upside remaining.