Cole Beasley Reveals He's Had Offers: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Cole Beasley #11 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley remains out of a job heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Beasley, who drew criticism last year for being unvaccinated, has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season.

However, the veteran NFL wide receiver says he's had multiple offers to play.

Beasley had a message for his critics, too.

"All these “unemployed” jokes like I don’t have the skill anymore. You don’t go from drawing double teams in the playoffs to not having it anymore within a few months. I still grabbed 80 catches with 3 broken ribs for half of them. No games missed. Don’t get it twisted," he added.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

"Any team would benefit from signing this dude," one fan wrote.

"Please come play for the Cowboys," another fan added.

"I loved watching you play, and any NFL team would be lucky to have you help them win games. Hopefully not versus the Bills," one fan added.

Will Beasley latch on?