Cole Beasley Slighted By List: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JULY 31: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills during training camp at Highmark Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

With the NFL regular season just two weeks away, ESPN's Field Yates posted a list on Twitter of notable players still on the open market. Wide receiver Cole Beasley wasn't mentioned in this group.

Beasley must have felt slighted by Yates' list. He responded to the tweet with a simple "Damn...lol."

Last year, Beasley had 82 receptions for 693 yards and a touchdown. The veteran wideout caught 73.2 percent of his targets.

Some fans don't understand why Beasley feels slighted. They don't think he belongs on a list of "notable" free agents.

Others believe Beasley was purposely left off the list because of all the controversial remarks he made the past two seasons.

Beasley, 33, has no plans to retire at this time. He'll just have to patiently wait for another opportunity.

In July, Beasley revealed that he's open to a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys.

Since entering the NFL in 2012, Beasley has hauled in 550 passes for 5,709 yards and 34 touchdowns.

NFL teams in need of help at wide receiver could give Beasley a call in the coming weeks.