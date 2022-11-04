Colin Cowherd Calling For Several Significant NFL Upsets This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Peter Schrager attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume ) Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd is expecting Week 9 of the NFL season to feature a handful of upsets.

For starters, Cowherd believes the Indianapolis Colts will defeat the New England Patriots on the road. That'll be a tough task for Frank Reich's squad, especially since Jonathan Taylor won't play due to injury.

Cowherd is also predicting the Atlanta Falcons to upset the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. He pointed out that Los Angeles is dealing with a multitude of injuries on offense right now.

The third upset that Cowherd predicted on Friday's episode of "The Herd" includes the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders. Cowherd thinks Taylor Heinicke will lead the Commanders to their fourth win in a row.

Technically, the Seattle Seahawks are underdogs this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals despite having a better record. With that said, Cowherd expects Pete Carroll's team to pull out another impressive win.

The fifth and final upset Cowherd predicted this Friday involves the Monday night game. He has the New Orleans Saints knocking off Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL fans will have to wait until Tuesday to revisit Cowherd's Week 9 predictions.

Cowherd may look like a genius if all these picks end up being right. On the flip side, there's a chance we look back at this segment from "The Herd" and question what he was thinking.