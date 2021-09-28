Colin Cowherd Compares LeBron To 1 NFL Player

LeBron James and his almost-career in the NFL has been a major talking point in the sports world over the past 24 hours.

The NBA superstar revealed during Monday Night Football last night that he was offered two contracts to play in the NFL during the 2011 NBA lockout. Fans, ever since, have been fantasizing about the idea of the 6-foot-8 LeBron playing professional football.

It’s fairly obvious LeBron would have played tight end had he gone to the NFL back in 2011. And luckily for us, there’s a current NFL player he compares fairly well to.

Colin Cowherd thinks LeBron best compares to Jimmy Graham.

“What LeBron James could be, we can see it in the NFL, it’s called Jimmy Graham,” Cowherd said during his Tuesday show. “Jimmy Graham is 6-foot-7, 260. That’s what LeBron would look like, but far more athletic. Graham played basketball, too. He was okay. We have a comp for what LeBron would be. A more athletic, rangier, faster, more nimble athlete than Jimmy Graham.”

LeBron's NFL player comp? Jimmy Graham:@ColinCowherd on LBJ admitting he was offered contracts by Jerry Jones and Pete Carroll: pic.twitter.com/2xXwMHApaU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 28, 2021

Jimmy Graham was a former basketball player. And he’s a 6-foot-7 tight end. So when you think about LeBron James playing football, just go watch some highlights of Graham for a comparison.

It’s one thing to look the part. It’s another to actually get out on the gridiron and take some hits. There’s no question LeBron would have been talented enough to play in the NFL. The real question is could he sustain the physicality of the sport?

Unfortunately, we’ll never get to see it. LeBron turned down those contract offers back in 2011. That ship has sailed.