Colin Cowherd Says He’s ‘Out’ On 1 NFL Quarterback

Drew Lock burst onto the NFL scene last year with a hot debut, winning four out of his five starts in 2019. In his first two games as the Broncos quarterback, Lock threw for 443 yards and five touchdowns.

Many football analysts are still riding high on Lock’s impressive rookie season. Colin Cowherd on the other hand isn’t so convinced.

“I warned you 4 times on this,” Cowherd said on The Herd. “I’ve been right every time. I’m going to be 5 for 5… I’m out on Drew Lock.”

— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 3, 2020

Despite losing in Week 1, Lock had a decent start to the 2020 season, throwing for 216 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions against a strong Titans team. The young QB then suffered a shoulder injury early on against the Steelers in Week 2 and was sidelined for the next two games.

Since his return, Lock has been less than impressive. The second-year QB has thrown five interceptions over the past three games.

Cowherd is convinced that Lock doesn’t have the qualities that makes for a successful quarterback. The analyst laments the young QB’s efforts to look “cool,” saying the best of the best don’t try, they just are.

calisthenics before a game winning drive pic.twitter.com/HK8BjM3BqV — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 2, 2020

Cowherd referenced some quarterbacks he’s said are too flashy to succeed.

“I was right on Manziel. I was right on Baker. I was right on Cam. I was right on Jameis Winston. Too silly, too showboat, too cool. Here comes No. 5. I’m not into Drew Lock.”

Cowherd called on Lock to, “Win more games cub scout!”

Though Lock has underperformed since his return from injury, Denver has won two of its last three games with the young QB at the helm. Lock seemed to get some of his mojo back on Sunday against the Rams. He threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns, including one on a game winning drive in the fourth.

Lock and the Broncos take on the Falcons this Sunday on CBS.