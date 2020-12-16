Colin Cowherd Has Agreed To A Bold NFL Playoff Bet

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd hasn’t just hopped on the Buffalo Bills bandwagon, he’s the one driving the bus.

Before Sunday night’s game between the Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, Cowherd made it clear the Bills would win. They did, handing the Steelers their second loss of the season.

Of course, that meant Cowherd could hop back on the airwaves this week and brag about his prediction. But he decided to take things a step further and make a significant wager.

Cowherd thinks the Bills are bound for playoff glory. He made a bet with fellow FOX Sports host Nick Wright that the Bills will win at least two playoff games.

Check it out.

The loser of the bet has to go into Bills Mafia next season and get sprayed by condiments. Of course, that’s impossible this season, but will certainly be on the table by the time the 2021 season kicks off.

Buffalo currently occupies the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff race. If the standings stay as they currently are, that would mean the Bills would face off against the Indianapolis Colts.

However, if the Steelers continue to slide, the Bills could hop into the No. 2 seed and play a team like the Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens.

Will the Bills finally find some playoff success this season?