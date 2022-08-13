Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About 1 NFL Field

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

No NFL field should look as bad as Soldier Field does this Saturday afternoon for the Bears' preseason opener vs. the Chiefs.

Soldier Field is an iconic venue, no doubt. But the quality of the field is at its absolute worst; and it's only the preseason.

"This is not photoshop. This is what the field actually looks like today," said Jason Lieser.

FS1's Colin Cowherd is confused like the rest of us. Did the organization turn it into a driving range earlier this week?

"Every time I watch a @ChicagoBears home game, I’m left wondering if the field was used as a driving range the week before," said Cowherd.

He's not wrong. Soldier Field is an embarrassment this afternoon.

Hopefully the Bears' maintenance crew does something about this. The good news is there's some time to make much-needed changes.

The Bears won't return to Soldier Field until Week 1 of the actual regular-season. They take on the Seahawks in Seattle on Aug. 18 and the Browns in Cleveland on Aug. 27.

The NFC North organization will finally return home for the team's 2022 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11. For some reason we have a feeling the field's quality will be no better.