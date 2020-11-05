Colin Cowherd Is Getting Crushed For His Latest QB Rankings

Give Colin Cowherd credit. He knows how to stir up reaction to any set of rankings he drops, and his latest QB tiers have done just that.

Cowherd regularly updates his quarterback tiers, and whenever he does, he manages to anger at least one or two NFL fan bases. Today is no different.

In Tier 1, Cowherd has Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. No real arguments there. But in Tier 2 is where things get a little shaky.

Cowherd has already vaulted standout rookies Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert into Tier 2, which isn’t that crazy given the way they are performing. However, it is head-scratching that he continues to include Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, particularly considering he has them above Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford and others.

Brees isn’t what he was in his prime, but he’s played quite well of late and is more deserving of Tier 2 than Goff and Wentz. Dak, meanwhile, is out for the year, but he’s a Tier 2 quarterback when healthy.

Joe Burrow up. Josh Allen down. @ColinCowherd updates his QB tiers: pic.twitter.com/8RyMmXnVKE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 5, 2020

Now, any kind of positional tier rankings are bound to be controversial, and we know Colin Cowherd cares more about being interesting than always being right. We think he has some big misses here though.

What do you feel?