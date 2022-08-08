Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season.

The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week.

Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season.

Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to be interested in slowing down anytime soon. However, Cowherd is predicting he will retire after the regular season.

The Patriots are coming off a Wild Card loss to the Bills last season.

New England, led by second-year quarterback Mac Jones, is hoping to make a bigger jump in 2022.

Cowherd believes it will be Belichick's final NFL season.