Colin Cowherd Makes His Opinion Of Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett Clear: Fans React

Colin Cowherd has been praising Kenny Pickett all week long. That continued Saturday night.

While watching the Steelers' preseason game tonight, Cowherd complained about Mitchell Trubisky playing so much. He's ready for the Pickett era to be off and running.

"Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to @kennypickett10 already," said Cowherd.

Cowherd is all aboard the Kenny Pickett hype train. He's not alone.

"Kenny Pickett is the best qb on this team. Start that guy. When lights come on. He turns it on," one fan wrote.

"I think he’s got some special in him.. kids absolutely a gamer," another fan wrote.

"Pickett looking terrific. You watching Mike Tomlin? Cuz he's outplaying Mitch for the second straight game," a fan said.

If Kenny Pickett keeps playing well, Mike Tomlin may start him over Mitch Trubisky in Week 1. That's certainly what Colin Cowherd is hoping for.

The Steelers currently trail the Jaguars 8-7 in the third quarter.