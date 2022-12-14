Colin Cowherd Makes His Thoughts On Baker Mayfield's Football Future Clear

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Colin Cowherd hasn't already said the nicest things about Baker Mayfield. Following a theatric comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut, the radio host revisited his stance on the quarterback.

During Wednesday's The Herd, Cowherd considered the future of the top quarterbacks drafted in 2018. While Mayfield led a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive days after the Rams claimed him off waivers, his former team also stayed in the playoff hunt. Sam Darnold guided the Carolina Panthers to a 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Although Cowherd doesn't see either fifth-year quarterback truly revitalizing his career as a late-blooming star, he believes Mayfield and Darnold can still find starting opportunities.

"I do think both underwhelmed and will be viewed by many as a little bit of a bust," Cowherd said. "But I also think if both win going forward, they will become bridge quarterbacks."

Cowherd identified the Houston Texans as a potential landing spot for Mayfield, who was born and raised in Austin. He suggested the former Oklahoma star "could sell tickets" next year if they want to wait another year and try to draft Caleb Williams in 2024.

He also said Mayfield could lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an NFC South title in 2023 if Tom Brady leaves.

Mayfield didn't make the most of his second chance in Carolina, posting a 74.4 quarterback rating in seven games before getting waived. However, he showcased his talent when tallying 230 yards and a touchdown with hardly any time to learn the Rams' playbook.

The 27-year-old could earn another chance next year by finishing the season strong for Los Angeles in place of the injured Matthew Stafford.