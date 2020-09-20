Colin Cowherd Names The 2 Worst Teams In The NFL Right Now

There have been some brutal performances in the NFL today, but two stand out to FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd.

The two worst teams in the NFL reside in New York (well, technically New Jersey) according to the prominent sports radio host.

Cowherd summed up his thoughts on Twitter.

“My bad. The two worst football teams in the world — are both in New York,” he tweeted. Cowherd had previously joked that the Cowboys, who were getting crushed by the Falcons, held that title. He has since rescinded that claim.

Cowherd is already wondering about what the New York newspaper headlines will be when head coach Adam Gase is fired.

“Gase dismissed? Adam no longer apple of Jets eye? A Brief Gase? Jets fuel rumors of Urban (Meyer) myth? Hit me …” he tweeted.

It’s certainly been a dismal display of football by New York’s NFL teams today.

The Jets are currently losing to the 49ers, 24-3. The Giants, meanwhile, are trailing the Bears, 17-3, and star running back Saquon Barkley is injured.

If there was a reset button for the NFL, New York fans would be smashing it right now. Hopefully things will go better for the New York area in Week 3.