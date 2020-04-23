Colin Cowherd Names 5 ‘Highest Risk’ NFL Draft Prospects

With just a few hours to go before the 2020 NFL Draft, Colin Cowherd has named his five “highest risk” prospects.

On the list Cowherd has Louisville OT Mekhi Becton, Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb, Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III, Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, and LSU QB Joe Burrow. All five of those players are expected to go in the top half of the first round today.

Noticeably absent from the list is Tua Tagovailoa, who is coming off hip surgery. Cowherd has maintained for a while that regardless of the risk, the Alabama quarterback is a can’t-miss prospect.

That said, Cowherd’s list is not without its merits. Like any prospects, the five on his list have their flaws and question marks.

But it really shouldn’t be a surprise that Cowherd put Burrow on the list. The FOX Sports personality has maintained for months that he isn’t convinced the presumptive No. 1 overall pick is an elite talent.

Much like his constant comparison between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, we can probably expect his analysis of Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa to be viewed under the same biased lenses for the foreseeable future.

Who do you think are the NFL draft prospects with the highest risk?