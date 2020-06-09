Colin Cowherd Names His Dark Horse Team In The AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champs, but Colin Cowherd thinks another AFC West team is the darkhorse in the conference.

On “The Herd” this afternoon, Cowherd was singing the praises of Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. He thinks the 2019 second-round pick is going to be the next quarterback to explode in his second season.

“I think he’s the pop guy in the league this year,” Cowherd said. “I think Wentz popped, Lamar popped, Mahomes popped. I think it’s him. He’s cagey, big arm…I think he’s a huge talent.”

Because of that reason, plus the overall roster that Denver has, Cowherd says he wouldn’t be surprised to see them win the division and be the sleeper team in the AFC.

“You know in the NFL, somebody is going to win a division and we’re gonna be shocked,” Cowherd said. “Don’t be shocked if Denver beats Kansas City.”

It is widely regarded that Kyler Murray is the top quarterback from last year’s class. Beyond that though, there is some uncertainty.

Some think Lock is the next-best player, while others argue for Daniel Jones or Dwayne Haskins. In five starts in 2019, Lock completed 64.1 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Denver was 4-1 in those games, which only further adds to the intrigue surrounding Lock and the Broncos in 2020.